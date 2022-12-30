Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 4.33. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.