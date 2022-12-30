TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEG. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.85) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.66) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €6.10 ($6.49) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.80. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €5.59 ($5.95) and a 12-month high of €25.34 ($26.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92.



TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

