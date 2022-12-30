Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Target Price at GBX 815

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 815 ($9.84).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STAN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.17) to GBX 770 ($9.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.32) price objective on Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 629.80 ($7.60) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 431.30 ($5.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 641 ($7.74). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 583.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 586.75. The company has a market capitalization of £18.23 billion and a PE ratio of 984.06.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.