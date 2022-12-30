Head to Head Survey: BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) vs. Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Tivic Health Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $119.16 million 6.51 -$7.64 million ($2.48) -7.31 Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 5.13 -$8.49 million N/A N/A

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioLife Solutions and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $31.20, suggesting a potential upside of 72.00%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -67.70% -7.50% -6.49% Tivic Health Systems -668.17% -120.72% -98.51%

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Tivic Health Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

About Tivic Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.