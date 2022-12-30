Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Head to Head Analysis

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fluence Energy and Enovix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 3 7 0 2.55 Enovix 0 0 11 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus price target of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 35.87%. Enovix has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.84%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

19.6% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Enovix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluence Energy and Enovix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 2.48 -$104.49 million ($1.97) -8.65 Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million ($1.47) -8.58

Fluence Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -8.72% -24.05% -10.53% Enovix N/A -44.08% -34.79%

Summary

Enovix beats Fluence Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

