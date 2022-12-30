Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) PT at $47.00

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGII shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Digi International Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ DGII opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $43.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Digi International by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Digi International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

