Financial Survey: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) vs. Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Arteris has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Arteris alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arteris and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 2 0 2.67 Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

Arteris presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 252.03%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.06%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

This table compares Arteris and Silicon Motion Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $37.86 million 3.70 -$23.38 million ($0.90) -4.66 Silicon Motion Technology $922.10 million 2.29 $200.00 million $6.17 10.36

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Arteris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -55.25% -58.91% -23.25% Silicon Motion Technology 20.76% 32.05% 22.25%

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Arteris on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.