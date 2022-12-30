Blue Dolphin Energy (BDCO) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Blue Dolphin Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy’s peers have a beta of -13.12, meaning that their average share price is 1,412% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 84.2% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors 1643 9465 14877 429 2.53

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Blue Dolphin Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Dolphin Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $300.82 million -$12.84 million 1.08 Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors $9.24 billion $732.67 million 4.71

Blue Dolphin Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 4.44% -180.02% 28.70% Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors 1.80% 151.32% 12.21%

Summary

Blue Dolphin Energy peers beat Blue Dolphin Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

