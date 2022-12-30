Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Target Price at $1,822.46

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,822.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $1,404.95 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,763.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,487.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,496.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

