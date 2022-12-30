Brokerages Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT at $113.50

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HNNMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.28. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

