Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) PT at GBX 3,139.44

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,139.44 ($37.89).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,550 ($30.77) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($28.48) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($36.81) to GBX 2,800 ($33.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.24) to GBX 2,640 ($31.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Wizz Air Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 1,967.50 ($23.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 1,320 ($15.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,895 ($59.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,071.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,991.10.

Insider Transactions at Wizz Air

About Wizz Air

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.11), for a total value of £1,983,484.08 ($2,393,777.55). In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.11), for a total transaction of £1,983,484.08 ($2,393,777.55). Also, insider Charlotte Andsager acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($27.48) per share, for a total transaction of £91,080 ($109,920.35).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

