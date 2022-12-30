Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives $27.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall purchased 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $83,822.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,039.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Katherine Rubenstein acquired 3,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,044.97. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,044.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,822.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $166,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.38. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $226.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.78 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 51.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 99.59%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

