Head-To-Head Survey: Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) vs. Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) and Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Wave Life Sciences has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences -3,662.25% -1,038.84% -79.51% Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -73.88% -66.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Wave Life Sciences and Medicenna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wave Life Sciences and Medicenna Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33 Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Medicenna Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 481.40%. Given Medicenna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medicenna Therapeutics is more favorable than Wave Life Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wave Life Sciences and Medicenna Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences $40.96 million 14.85 -$122.25 million ($2.27) -3.08 Medicenna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.01 million ($0.19) -2.26

Medicenna Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wave Life Sciences. Wave Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medicenna Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medicenna Therapeutics beats Wave Life Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression. The company also develops WVE-004, a C9orf72 molecule for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia; WVE-003, a mutant huntingtin SNP3 molecule for the treatment of Huntington's disease; WVE-N531, an Exon 53 molecule for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ATXN3, a discovery stage program for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia 3, as well as multiple preclinical programs for CNS disorders. In addition, it focuses on developing GalNAc-conjugated AIMers to treat hepatic indications comprising Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD); and two preclinical programs, such as Usher syndrome type 2A (USH2A) and retinitis pigmentosa due to a P23H mutation in the RHO gene (RhoP23H) for the treatment of retinal diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, University of Oxford, University of Massachusetts, Western Washington University, Grenoble Institute of Neurosciences, IRBM S.p.A, University of Louisville, and University College London. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. The company also develops MDNA11, an enhanced version of IL-2 to activate and proliferate the immune cells needed to fight cancer; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and graft versus host disease; MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist to treat cancer immunotherapies; and MDNA132, an IL-13 Superkine for solid tumors. In addition, it provides BiSKITs platform to develop designer Superkines by fusing them to other proteins, antibodies, cytokines, or other Superkines. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

