Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives $4.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.17.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 78.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa Stock Up 12.8 %

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $538.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

