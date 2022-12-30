Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $121.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.