GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $73.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.15.

GFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GFS opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. Analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.