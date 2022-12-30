Head to Head Survey: Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) versus Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Merchants Bancorp and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.93%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.61%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 41.46% 25.63% 1.98% Origin Bancorp 25.76% 11.69% 1.03%

Volatility & Risk

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $469.22 million 2.23 $227.10 million $5.06 4.79 Origin Bancorp $303.85 million 3.71 $108.55 million $3.54 10.38

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Origin Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. This segment also offers customized loan products for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing projects; and operates as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products, as well as multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products. This segment also provides single-family mortgage lending; construction, bridge, and lot financing; first-lien home equity lines of credit; and small business administration lending products and services. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 44 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

