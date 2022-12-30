STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $37.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,253,000 after buying an additional 241,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,949,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 148,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Stories

