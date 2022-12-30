Analysts Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) PT at $8,321.55

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,321.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($114.65) to GBX 9,890 ($119.36) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ferguson from £132 ($159.30) to £125 ($150.86) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.20) to GBX 9,630 ($116.22) in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.82. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $183.67.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 51.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 707,774 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 11.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ferguson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 21.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 123,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 159.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 94,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

