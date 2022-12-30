Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives $61.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $79.13.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Nuvei had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 533,047 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 950,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after acquiring an additional 34,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

