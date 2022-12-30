Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) PT at GBX 2,937

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,937 ($35.45).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNZL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.42) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Bunzl Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,795 ($33.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2,085.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,929.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,882.30. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,542 ($30.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.21).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Bunzl

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($32.69), for a total transaction of £274,015.35 ($330,696.78).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

