Analysts Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) PT at $4.05

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.05.

TEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($3.09) to €2.70 ($2.87) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.36 and a beta of 0.62. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,202.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Telefónica by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

