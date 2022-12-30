Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,017.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,017.67 ($36.42).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,450 ($29.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.17) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 2,376 ($28.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,321.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,437.56. The stock has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.32. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 1,783 ($21.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,592.27 ($43.35).

In other Derwent London news, insider Nigel Q. George bought 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,926 ($23.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,613.76 ($59,876.61).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

