Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

