Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of HTH opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $330.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 95,729 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

