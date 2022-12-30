Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.21.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $105,198. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

