RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in RPM International by 113.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

