Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42.
Institutional Trading of Altria Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.