Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.