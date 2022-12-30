Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Up 1.7 %
KOSS stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.76. Koss has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 68.16% and a return on equity of 45.51%.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
