Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Up 1.7 %

KOSS stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.76. Koss has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 68.16% and a return on equity of 45.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

About Koss

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

