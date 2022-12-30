China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

