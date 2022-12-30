Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $30.14.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 27.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,733.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,193.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,958. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.