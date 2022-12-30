MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Cowen

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.80.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MasTec by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,967,000 after buying an additional 219,922 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,249,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

