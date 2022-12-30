StockNews.com Upgrades Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) to “Hold”

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after purchasing an additional 972,618 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,855,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 714,060 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,076,000 after acquiring an additional 652,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.