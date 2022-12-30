StockNews.com Lowers Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Hold

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.43.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $29,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,316 shares in the company, valued at $462,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,723 shares of company stock worth $84,776. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 90.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 58,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 446,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 149,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 232,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

