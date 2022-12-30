Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 10.3 %

CARV opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile



Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

