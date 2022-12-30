Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 55.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after buying an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

