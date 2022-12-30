Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
HTLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Heartland Financial USA Price Performance
Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 55.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after buying an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.