StockNews.com Downgrades Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Hold

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Flex will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

