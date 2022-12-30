Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.80.
Nordson Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Nordson stock opened at $239.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.53. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $258.36.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,278,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nordson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,358,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordson (NDSN)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.