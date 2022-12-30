Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $239.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.53. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $258.36.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,380 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,278,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nordson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,358,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.