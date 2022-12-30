Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Community Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $223.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.78. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 33.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Community Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

