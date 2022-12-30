StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

