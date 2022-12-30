Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given a $66.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) has been assigned a $66.00 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MU. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Micron Technology by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Micron Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.