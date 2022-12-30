Warburg Research Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) a €112.00 Price Target

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) has been given a €112.00 ($119.15) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

ETR:HBH opened at €77.45 ($82.39) on Wednesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.55 ($63.35) and a one year high of €140.10 ($149.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €73.64.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

