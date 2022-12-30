Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.75 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.75 ($9.31) price objective by Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.32) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.39) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.04) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.40 ($8.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49. Metro has a 1-year low of €6.15 ($6.54) and a 1-year high of €11.60 ($12.34). The company’s fifty day moving average is €7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

