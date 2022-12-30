Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Barclays has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 777.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Barclays by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

