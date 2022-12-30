AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Financial Review

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and CECO Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies -578.61% -48.08% -36.35% CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of CECO Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 CECO Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroClean Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.51%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than CECO Environmental.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and CECO Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 76.24 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -10.89 CECO Environmental $324.14 million 1.23 $1.43 million $0.20 57.95

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than AeroClean Technologies. AeroClean Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CECO Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats AeroClean Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems. It offers dampers and diverters, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, cyclonic technology, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, scrubbers, and water and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, industrial manufacturing, engineering and construction companies, semiconductor manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, beverage can manufacturers, metals and minerals, and electric vehicle producer companies. CECO Environmental Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

