Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PW opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Power REIT has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Power REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
