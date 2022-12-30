Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Power REIT has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

