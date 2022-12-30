Financial Contrast: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) vs. NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and NeoMagic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $7.70 billion 2.17 $1.85 billion $1.16 5.80 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Microelectronics and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 2 2 0 2.20 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 31.00% 28.14% 16.79% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats NeoMagic on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

