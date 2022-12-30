Critical Review: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nevro and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 3 7 4 0 2.07 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nevro currently has a consensus price target of $58.08, suggesting a potential upside of 45.43%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -2.01% -40.89% -20.09% SANUWAVE Health -129.57% N/A -108.04%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Nevro and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nevro has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nevro and SANUWAVE Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $386.90 million 3.66 -$131.36 million ($0.33) -121.03 SANUWAVE Health $13.01 million 1.05 -$27.26 million N/A N/A

SANUWAVE Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro.

Summary

Nevro beats SANUWAVE Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. In addition, it offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds; and orthoPACE system to treat tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

