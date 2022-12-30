Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

FPI stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $677.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.