Analyzing Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) & Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trans-Lux and Dogness (International)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $11.35 million 0.47 -$4.97 million N/A N/A Dogness (International) $27.09 million 1.00 $3.24 million N/A N/A

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dogness (International) has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trans-Lux and Dogness (International), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -8.69% N/A -15.97% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Trans-Lux shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Trans-Lux shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Trans-Lux on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides TLVision, which consists of full-color video products for use in posting alphanumeric data and displaying of full HD video; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives, and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal sales people and independent distributors in the rest of North America, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. It also offers ribbon dyeing service and pet grooming services. The company offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

